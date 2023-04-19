Contact Lenses Market Research Insight 2023 Complete Overview & Qualitative Analysis by Major Companies

The Contact Lenses Market research report provides an in-depth industry analysis, including key aspects like industry size, the share of the market, and key players. The report examines also the impact of COVID-19 in different regional areas and offers insights into market segmentation by type and application in the industry. This report is a valuable resource for gaining a deeper understanding of the Market. This report provides valuable insight into the current market situation and its future potential until 2033.

Market Overview

Contact Lenses Market size was valued USD 7.43 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 13.55 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.20%

To correct vision, thin lenses are placed over the eye surface. The lenses are available in two types: soft and art. This is based on the comfort level as well as their reusability. The market for contact lenses in developed countries has grown quickly, but the market in developing nations is expected to grow during the forecast period. The market for contact lenses is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increase in disorders or errors. The demand for contact lenses is expected to grow in the next few years due to refractive error. Around 116 million people in the world suffer from impaired vision caused by refractive errors. The market will grow in the next few years due to increased awareness of contact lenses that are easy to use and can correct vision.

The market for contact lens sales dropped dramatically during the COVID-19 Pandemic due to a growing fear that infections could be transmitted through contact lenses. COVID-19 has caused a drop in revenues for most manufacturers around the world. To prevent the spread of infection, most people who suffer from eye disorders – even refractive errors – have chosen to use eyeglasses instead of contact lenses. The major health organizations suggested the use of glasses instead of contact lenses, as this could have been one of the causes of the COVID-19 virus spreading. The number of visits to eye specialists has decreased due to the tight lockdown and strict policies regarding social distancing. This cancellation had a negative impact on the market. The major impact of this change on the supply chain and logistics led to a shortage of raw materials for manufacturers. The production of contact lenses was greatly reduced. After the pandemic, the production of products stopped. The demand for contact lenses grew again in the market.

Research Methodology

The study includes current market trends, company shares, projections, and benchmarking. The study also contains a competitive mapping and a detailed review of sustainability strategies and their impact on market expansion and competition. To estimate the quantitative characteristics for the Contact Lenses market, we used top-down as well as bottom-up methods. The market was examined from multiple angles using data triangulation. We use an extensive, iterative research method to ensure that our market projections are as accurate and reliable as possible.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 7.43 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 13.55 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.20% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

The Contact Lenses market is dominated by the following players:

Bausch & Lomb

Alcon Laboratories

The Cooper Companies

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Medical Optics

Carl Zeiss AG

CIBA Vision

Contamac

Eagle Optics

Essilor International SA

Hoya Corp

Hydrogel Vision

Medennium

STAAR Surgical Company

SynergEyes

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

RPG lens

Soft lens

Hybrid lens

Segmentation by design:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Segmentation by usage:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Segmentation by technology:

Spin casting

Cast molding

Lathe cutting

The key questions that are answered by the Contact Lenses Market include:

• What are the current market trends and drivers for the Contact Lenses sector?

• What are the main challenges facing the industry in the forecast period?

• What is the competitive environment of the market?

• Which market segments are expected to grow during the forecast period of time?

• Which regional markets are expected to grow in the Contact Lenses sector?

