Taiwan opinion poll finds majority support longer conscription

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government decision to extend compulsory military service to one year from 2024 has won overwhelming support from the public, an opinion poll by a military think tank revealed Wednesday (April 19).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced the decision to lengthen conscription from four months to one year in late December, just in time for the measure to be implemented beginning next year.

A poll commissioned by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) found that 85% of the public approved of the planned change, including 63% who expressed strong approval, the Liberty Times reported.

According to the survey, a slightly lower level of support of 75% emerged for respondents in the age group from 18 to 29, and of 80% for Kuomintang (KMT) supporters. Backers of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its allies favored the measure by 94% against 6%.

When asked what needed the most improvement in the military, 46.1% replied the content and methods of training, followed by 37.9% mentioning weapons and equipment, and 32.8% naming the organization.

The survey, conducted by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center March 23-29, received 1,535 valid responses with a margin of error of 2.5%.