Father jailed for beating and biting daughter in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Supreme Court on Wednesday (April 19) convicted a man of beating and biting his daughter four years ago and sentenced him to eight months in jail.

According to the sentencing document, the man surnamed Chang (張) lived with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in Kaohsiung City. The couple took turns taking care of their daughter, CNA reported.

From April 2-14, 2019, Chang was said to have beaten his daughter with a stick and bit her. This caused bruising all over the body and bite marks.

Kaohsiung City Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Center intervened and called the police. The center found the girl was quiet and mostly unresponsive.

The center also determined she did not cry or seem to mind being separated from her parents. Kaohsiung City Social Affairs Bureau took custody of the girl and placed her in the care of a foster family.

Chang confessed but argued that his actions were the result of ignorance. Kaohsiung District Court sentenced him to six months in jail, which may be commuted to fines, for "committing offenses against children," a violation of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.

However, prosecutors thought the sentence was too light and appealed. The district court changed Chang’s sentence to eight months behind bars.

Chang filed an appeal, stating that his daughter was maturing naturally and was mentally strong. The Taiwan High Court Kaohsiung Branch Court said Chang has adopted a passive attitude toward parent-child visits and his daughter's foster care status. Noting that it was difficult to see that the defendant had any remorse, the Taiwan High Court rejected his appeal.

Chang took the case to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday also rejected his appeal.