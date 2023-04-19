Latin America Digital Gaming Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The Digital Gaming industry in Latin America is on the rise, with governments recognizing it as an important sector and promoting it through various means. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40%, leading to a revenue of USD 6.29 billion by 2023. While PC, mobile, and console gaming are currently equally popular, the mobile segment is predicted to become the largest in terms of revenue share in the coming years, while console gaming is expected to continue growing after the release of new generation consoles.

The distribution and marketing of digital games are also evolving in the region, with companies like Sony and Microsoft launching programs for independent developers and small studios, which will help strengthen console gaming in the region.

The market is segmented into PC, mobile, and console games, with mobile gaming being the fastest-growing segment and the largest revenue generator of 2017. The market is further divided into Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of Latin America.

One of the key drivers of growth in the region is the increase in GDP, as Brazil and Argentina slowly emerge from recession and inflation is controlled at sub-nominal levels. Additionally, the rise in smartphone penetration has led to a shift in the digital media landscape, with mobile gaming expected to drive the overall Digital Gaming market in Latin America.

However, economic limitations in the region mean that low budget games are made, resulting in insufficient spending on development and advertising and poor game quality. This inhibits the growth of the market, as many gamers are not aware of the existence of such games. Poor internet connectivity in some parts of Latin America also poses challenges for the growth of digitally-downloadable and online games.

Key players in the Latin America Digital Gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, and Microsoft Corporation.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Latin America Digital Gaming market, including different business models used in digital games, the value chain of games, historical, current, and forecasted market size data, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market. It also covers market trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the Latin America Digital Gaming market and its segmentations, as well as country-specific market size and observations.

