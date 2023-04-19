North America Digital Gaming Market Expected to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The North American digital gaming market is predicted to be one of the most significant in the world. Digital games have always been a popular means of entertainment for people in the region, with console games holding the majority of the market share. However, mobile gaming is gaining traction, and some major companies in the region are entering the mobile gaming segment. The North America digital gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40% leading to a revenue of USD 42.79 Billion by 2023.

North America presents a strong market with preferences for all gaming platforms, including PC, mobile, and console. In 2017, most of the revenues of digital games came from console gaming, followed by mobile and PC gaming. Console games are also the fastest-growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator. Among the countries, the USA is the highest revenue-generating country.

Several key growth factors are driving the North America digital gaming market. The rise in affordability of the people of the region is further boosting the strong economic backbone of the economy, resulting in higher expenditure on digital games. Also, the internet penetration in the region has reached 88%, and the average time spent across digital media by an adult has increased significantly. Therefore, these factors are driving the digital gaming market in the region.

However, there are also some threats and challenges to the North America digital gaming market. The market is already saturated, and the scope for further growth of the market is quite low. With an already high smartphone penetration in Canada and the USA, the scope for massive development of the mobile gaming segment is low. Additionally, the high working hours in the region may lead to a reduction in time spent on gaming.

The key players in the North America digital gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

The report on the North America digital gaming market provides an overview of the different business models used in digital games and an analysis of the value chain of games and distribution channel analysis of games. It includes historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market, and Console Games market, as well as Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market. The report also covers historical, current and forecasted market size data for Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, and other genres markets.

Furthermore, the report provides country-specific market size and observations for the digital gaming market and its segmentations, including platforms (PC, Console, Mobile), revenue models (Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising), and genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others). It also analyzes spending for segmentation by platforms (U.S. and Canada) and identifies major competitors’ business and market dynamics.

The report offers a broad understanding of the North America digital gaming market, including its trends, drivers, and challenges, as well as specific observations for different segments and countries. It can help companies recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, respond accordingly, and make informed decisions based on reliable market insights.

