South Korea Digital Gaming Market 2023 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2030

Digital gaming is deeply ingrained in the culture of South Korea, with over 50% of the country’s population enjoying gaming as a part of their daily entertainment. The South Korea digital gaming market is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023. South Korean gamers are fond of PC gaming followed by mobile games, while console gaming is growing in a niche fashion in the country. Competitive gaming, or eSports, is the most favored form of digital gaming in South Korea, and it is often associated with prize money, making it a significant driver for professional gamers in the country.

The market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games, with mobile games being the fastest-growing segment while PC games hold a significant portion of the revenues. South Korea is technologically advanced, and has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world, making it a force to reckon with in the global gaming industry. Additionally, large organizations in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and gaming in South Korea encourage professional gamers by developing eSports arenas, thereby boosting the digital gaming market in the country.

However, the growing gaming addiction in South Korea is a significant challenge to the growth of the digital gaming market, with eSports being almost like a national pastime, and most gamers spending over 88 hours a week on gaming. The South Korean government needs to monitor teen addiction to video games, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

The key players in the South Korea digital gaming market are NCsoft, Eyedentity Games, GungHo Online, Activision Blizzard, and others. The report on the South Korea digital gaming market provides an overview of the market, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the South Korea digital gaming market, and the segments of the market by platforms, revenue models, and genres. The report also covers market trends, drivers, and challenges, spending analysis for segmentation by platforms, and profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report aims to provide a broad understanding of the South Korea digital gaming market and its segmentations, specific drivers and challenges affecting the market, and trends occurring in the market. It also includes an analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms, recognition of significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and responses to those dynamics. The report also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the North American, Latin American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern and African markets.

