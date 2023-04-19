U.S. Digital Gaming Market Revenue Projections 2023 Indicate Strong Growth in the Coming Decade

The U.S. digital games market is one of the largest in the world, with digital games being a popular form of entertainment for people in the region. Recent years have seen a shift in the distribution channel of games in the country, with digital sales now dominating the market. This growth in the digital gaming market has been supported by a robust market for all gaming platforms, including PC, mobile, and console games.

Console games are the most popular form of gaming in the U.S., but mobile gaming is also gaining traction, with major companies like Take-Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard entering the mobile gaming segment. The total consumer spending on video gaming has also increased rapidly in the last few years, with a CAGR of 16.48% (2014-16) in the U.S. Furthermore, the increasing interest in eSports and virtual-augmented reality, coupled with the rising prevalence of digitally downloadable games, is expected to drive the digital games market forward in the country.

Despite the growth in the U.S. digital gaming market, there are some threats and challenges to consider. The market is already saturated, with high smartphone penetration in the U.S., limiting the potential for massive development in the mobile gaming segment. Additionally, the high working hours for U.S. youth may lead to a reduction in time spent on gaming.

The key players in the U.S. digital gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Zynga, and Microsoft Corporation. The market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games, with console games being the most significant revenue generator while mobile games have exhibited the fastest growth rate.

The report on the U.S. digital gaming market provides an overview of the market, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for the U.S. digital gaming market, and the segments of the market by platforms, revenue models, and genres. The report also covers market trends, drivers, and challenges, spending analysis for segmentation by platforms, and profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report aims to provide a broad understanding of the U.S. digital gaming market and its segmentations, specific drivers and challenges affecting the market, and trends occurring in the market. It also includes an analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms, recognition of significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and responses to those dynamics. The report also discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for the North American, Latin American, European, Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern and African markets.

