Sexual Wellness Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2031

Global sexual wellness market is projected to attain a valuation of US$54.8 billion by 2031 from US$30.0 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Changing cultural attitudes towards sex and sexuality, increasing awareness and acceptance of sexual health issues, and the availability of a wide range of sexual wellness products and services have collectively contributed to the significant growth of the sexual wellness market. Over the years, society’s views on sex and sexuality have evolved, and people are becoming more open and accepting of sexual expression. This has led to a growing demand for sexual wellness products and services that can help individuals explore and satisfy their sexual needs and desires.

Moreover, there is a growing awareness of the importance of sexual health and wellbeing, which has led to an increased demand for safe sex practices and products that can help individuals maintain good sexual health. The availability of a wide range of sexual wellness products and services, including sexual lubricants, contraceptives, sex toys, and sexual enhancement supplements, has made it easier for people to access and try out new sexual experiences.

The rise of e-commerce and online shopping has also contributed to the growth of the sexual wellness market. The anonymity of online shopping has made it easier for people to purchase sexual wellness products and services without feeling embarrassed or judged. This has led to a surge in online sales of sexual wellness products and services, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Sex Toys to Generate Revenue of over 27.42 billion by 2031 Despite Ban in Most of Countries

Sex toys are a significant contributor to the sexual wellness market, accounting for more than 50% of the market revenue. The widespread availability of sex toys has contributed to their popularity, with consumers being able to easily access them online and in retail stores. Consumer preferences have also evolved, with the market now offering a wide range of products to cater to different needs and preferences. From vibrators and dildos to anal toys and BDSM equipment, there is a sex toy for almost every desire.

However, the easy availability of sex toys has also led to controversy and bans in some countries. In India, for example, the sale and distribution of sex toys are banned, with the government citing moral grounds as the reason for the ban. Similarly, in some parts of the United States, the sale and distribution of sex toys are restricted by law, with some states requiring that they be sold as novelty items rather than sex toys.

Despite the bans and restrictions, the sex toys demand continues to grow in the global sexual wellness market, with consumers finding ways to access the products they desire. Some consumers purchase sex toys online or travel to neighboring countries where they are legal, while others make their own sex toys using household items.

Prominent Countries with Ban on Sex Toys Sell in Global Sexual Wellness Market

India: The sale and distribution of sex toys are banned in India, with the government citing moral grounds as the reason for the ban.

United Arab Emirates: The import and sale of sex toys are banned in the UAE, with the government citing religious and cultural reasons as the justification for the ban.

Saudi Arabia: The sale and distribution of sex toys are prohibited in Saudi Arabia, with the government citing religious and cultural reasons as the justification for the ban.

Malaysia: The sale and distribution of sex toys are banned in Malaysia, with the government citing moral and religious grounds as the reason for the ban.

Thailand: The sale and distribution of sex toys are illegal in Thailand, with the government citing cultural reasons as the justification for the ban.

Iran: The sale and distribution of sex toys are illegal in Iran, with the government citing moral and religious reasons as the justification for the ban.

South Korea: The sale and distribution of sex toys are restricted in South Korea, with sex toys only available for sale in designated areas.

Men to Bring in Over 50% Revenue of Global Sexual Wellness Market

According to Astute Analytica’s study, men are a significant contributor to the global sexual wellness market, accounting for more than 50% of the market revenue. A demographic analysis and survey findings help shed light on the factors driving this trend. Demographic analysis shows that men aged 18-45 are the primary consumers of sexual wellness products and services. This group is typically more open-minded and accepting of sexual expression, leading to a higher demand for sexual wellness products and services.

A survey conducted by Astute Analytica found that men are increasingly investing in sexual wellness products and services to improve their sexual health and wellbeing. The survey found that men are more likely to purchase sexual enhancement supplements, sex toys, and lubricants to enhance their sexual experiences. It was also found that men are becoming more aware of the importance of safe sex practices and are seeking out contraceptives and other safe sex products. This is driven in part by concerns around sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancies.

Interestingly, men are more likely to purchase sexual wellness products and services for solo use, rather than with a partner. This is driven in part by the growing acceptance of solo sexual pleasure, as well as the increasing availability and variety of sex toys and other products designed for solo use.

In terms of product preferences, sexual enhancement supplements and condoms are the most popular product among men, followed closely by sex toys and lubricants. This suggests that men are looking for ways to improve their sexual experiences and performance, and are willing to invest in products that can help them achieve this.

Rise of Online Sales: Consumers’ Preference for Online Channels in the Sexual Wellness Market to Garner More than 27% Revenue

According to Astute Analytica, the online channel is becoming an increasingly popular distribution channel for sexual wellness products, with consumers preferring to purchase these products online. In 2022, online sales accounted for around 24% of the market revenue share, and this is projected to expand to 27% over the forecast period.

A distribution analysis reveals that online stores are becoming an important channel for the sexual wellness market, with an increasing number of retailers and manufacturers setting up online stores to cater to this growing demand. Online stores offer several advantages over traditional retail stores, including a wider product range, greater convenience, and lower prices.

Consumer purchasing habit analysis suggests that the convenience and anonymity of online shopping are driving the shift towards online channels. Consumers are increasingly turning to online stores to purchase sexual wellness products, as they can do so discreetly from the comfort of their own homes.

The use of social media and influencer marketing is also driving the growth of online sales in the sexual wellness market. Many brands are using social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to market their products, with influencers promoting sexual wellness products to their followers.

Moreover, the online channel allows for greater access to a wider range of products, particularly for consumers living in remote or rural areas. This is particularly important for consumers who may not have access to traditional retail stores that carry sexual wellness products.

Asia Pacific is On the Verge of Overtaking North America, with over 34% Revenue Share by 2031

According to Astute Analytica, Asia Pacific has emerged as the strongest and fastest-growing sexual wellness market. Although the region was 4% behind North America in terms of market value in 2022, it is projected to almost level up with North America in terms of revenue by 2031. The growth of Asia Pacific’s sexual wellness market can be attributed to several factors. There is a growing awareness and acceptance of sexual health issues in the region. As society becomes more open-minded about sex and sexuality, the demand for sexual wellness products and services has increased.

There is a rising middle class in Asia Pacific, with increasing disposable income and a growing consumer culture. This has led to a higher demand for sexual wellness products and services, particularly among younger consumers. This is further supported by the availability of a wide range of sexual wellness products and services. The online channel has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of products, including sexual lubricants, contraceptives, sex toys, and sexual enhancement supplements.

Furthermore, the regional sales of condoms in Asia Pacific have been significant, driving the growth of the sexual wellness market. According to a report, China and India were the two largest markets for condoms in the region in 2021, with sales of 6.8 billion and 2.6 billion units respectively. The demand for condoms is expected to continue to grow in Asia Pacific, driven by increasing awareness of the importance of safe sex practices.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

B. Cumming

Beate Uhse

Beijing Aimer

Bijoux Indiscrets

BILLY BOY (MAPA)

BioFilm

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Diamond Products

Doc Johnson

Karex Berhad

LELO

LifeStyles Healthcare (Ansell)

Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

Mankind Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Veru Inc.

Other Prominent Players

