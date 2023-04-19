Military Communications Market by 2023 Top Growing Regions and Competitors Analysis with Experts Study

Global Military Communications Market is valued approximately USD 32.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Military communications include all features related to communication of information and data by armed forces for resourceful functioning, military command, and control. Military communications largely depend on a massive and complex communication network of equipment and protocols to transport information across people and geography. Military communications simplify the secure and robust provision of timely connectivity, the exercise of authority, and also in the direction of forces across geographies. The swelling requirement for confidential, secure, and accurate real-time data transmission in military communications is likely to drive the market.

Further, growing emphasis on establishment of network-centric and data-centric communications and advancements in handheld products and technologies such as Software Defined Radio (SDR) is expected to have an exponential increase in the market over the forecast period. Additionally, expanding military investments are expected to uplift the global military communications market. As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China and India in 2019 were the second and third largest military budget countries across the globe.

China’s Military expenditure amounting to USD 261 billion, an increase of 5.1% from the previous year which was USD 2.53 billion. While, the Indian Military spending witnessed an increase of 6.8% totaling to USD 71.1 billion. However, issues in Interoperability impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rising adoption of advanced Ka band Satellites for communication services presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Military Communications market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well-established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Military Communications market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Cobham

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Thales

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication Type:

Airborne

Air-Ground

Underwater

Ground-Based

Shipborne

By Component:

Military Satcom Systems

Military Radio Systems

Military Security Systems

Communication management systems

By Application:

Command and control

Routine operations

Situational awareness

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

