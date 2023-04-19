Thailand postpones tourism tax from June to September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand has postponed the introduction of a 300-baht (NT$266, US$8.72) tourism tax from June to September after complaints from airlines about its implementation, reports said Wednesday (April 19).

The government proposed the fee for airline passengers, and a 150-baht sum for overland visitors, in order to help the Thai tourism sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the country received more than 39 million visitors, while during the first quarter of this year, it recorded 6.15 million arrivals.

According to government plans, from June 1, 2023, airlines would have to include the extra 300 baht in their airfare. However, they said it was too complicated to discern between foreign visitors who had to pay the fee, and Thai nationals and foreign residents in Thailand who should not, the Bangkok Post reported.

As a result, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced the three-month postponement of the program. However, the introduction of the lower fee for arrivals by land and sea should also be delayed, hotel association officials said.

The tourism fee is likely to affect the arrival of visitors from Malaysia, who make weekend trips to Thailand each month.

Hotel operators also demanded transparency in the spending of the fees, preferring a central authority in charge. According to Phiphat, 60% to 70% of the revenue from the tax will go to a tourism fund, with 17% used for medical insurance covering tourists.