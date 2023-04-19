2023-2031 South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market Technological Advancements and Disruptions in the Market

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in South East Asia Cloud Kitchen market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

Market Segmentation

Among all, independent kitchens are projected to acquire a significant share of the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market during 2023-28. It owes to the fact that these wholly-owned kitchens of a single brand help reduce the operational load on existing branches of restaurants that provide food delivery services to walk-in consumers. Moreover, they don’t exhibit a dining space, highly depend on third-party channels, and mainly serve consumers who desire a particular type of cuisine.

Based on Type:

Independent Kitchen

Commissary/Multi-Brand Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Outsourced Kitchen

Several food companies in the region are entering the cloud kitchen market in order to cater to the ever-evolving online food orders and provide the desired quality & service to their customers. In addition, the rise in consumer inclination toward international cuisines & fast food, coupled with the growing number of standalone food companies that operate from a single location, is further projected to boost the adoption of independent kitchens in Southeast Asia and, in turn, promulgate the cloud kitchen market growth in the years to come.

Based on Nature:

Franchised

Standalone

Here, franchised cloud kitchens are anticipated to attain a sizeable market share over the coming years. Compared to standalone kitchens, it incurs less capital to franchise an already existing brand. As restaurateurs with high equity, alongside offerings, including but not limited to international cuisines, personalized dishes, & superior service quality, are becoming increasingly popular across the region, more and more stakeholders are opting for franchised cloud kitchens. Moreover, they are also becoming aware of the fact that investing in well-established brands involves fewer risks since franchisors offer proper training & support associated with different parameters, such as equipment, supplies, & brand marketing. Hence, the mounting proliferation of franchised kitchens in Southeast Asia is promoting the overall growth of the cloud kitchen market.

Country Projection

Geographically, the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market expands across:

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Southeast Asia

In 2019, Gojek, in collaboration with Rebel Foods, started implementing cloud kitchens, and so far, the company has launched more than 25 of them in Indonesia.

In 2018, Grab introduced Indonesia’s first cloud kitchen, and since 2021, the company has been working jointly with ‘Yummy Corp’ to expand its network across the country.

Besides these leaders, several startups are tapping into the industry and have raised significant funds. These aspects indicate that there are various prospects for the cloud kitchen market to expand and attain more consumers in Indonesia, especially with the massively surging food delivery orders across the country.

Of all regions in South East Asia, Indonesia is expected to acquire a sizeable share of the Cloud Kitchen Market during 2023-28. It owes to the booming real estate in the country and the increasing number of restaurants adopting virtual models. With the advent of Covid-19, which instigated prolonged lockdowns & various social restrictions, several restaurants in Indonesia got shut down and were compelled to adapt to the new normal in order to survive. Consequently, online channels are being utilized aggressively by brands to reach more & more consumers and cater to their varied requirements.

