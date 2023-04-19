2023 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market The Future of Customer Engagement in the Market: 2031

As per the latest report By Quadintel Research titled ” Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast from 2023 to 2031″, the industry is experiencing substantial growth and offers immense potential for investors and stakeholders. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market, covering a comprehensive range of factors that impact the market’s growth trajectory.

This Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market has recently been analyzed in a market research report, which segments it based on Regions, Country, Company, and other Segments. Key Players are currently dominating the global market and have implemented various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. This report can serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders and other participants in Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps market to gain a competitive advantage for their business needs.

Market Segmentation

Based On Stage,

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Besides, multi stage centrifugal pumps are available in a variety of sizes based on budget, volume, and applications. However, its ability to handle lightly contaminated liquids, heating plants, water supply piping, autoclaves, boiler feed, hydrocarbons, and firefighting operations, in a small pump alone makes it stand out among other variants. These benefits are likely to enthrall market growth in the coming years.

Here, Multi Stage segment hold prominent share in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market. It owes principally to the burgeoning demand in power plant applications, such as boiler feed pumps, and industrial applications demanding high pressures. This surging popularity has called for massive production of multi stage centrifugal pumps in the past few years. The most common applications involve a chemical transfer in petrochemical plants, irrigation, and water supply & circulation.

Regional Projection

Geographically, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market expands across:

The UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

Oman

Egypt

Israel

Iraq

Algeria

Morocco

Rest of The Middle East & North Africa

The industry for centrifugal water pumps in the MENA region is further driven by the strategic economic diversification materializing through industrial hubs establishment and emerging businesses presenting the need for uninterrupted water supplies. Moreover, these pumps are usually common to the oil and gas industry as a multiphase pumping application, making the region a lucrative area for centrifugal pumps.

Among all, Saudi Arabia is expected to acquire a significant market share with vast oil reserves resulting in rapid economic growth in the forecast period. These factors have brought swift transformation in the country’s infrastructure. Most of the market expansion is accredited to the rapid surge in the number of infrastructure development projects across Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and others, compelling them to invest heavily in water and wastewater projects. For instance, Saudi Arabia announced 60 water projects worth SR35bln at MENA Desalination Projects Forum 2022.

Recent Developments in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Centrifugal Water Pumps Market

In October 2022, Sulzer, a global pump specialist Sulzer expanded its portfolio of high-performance products for the desalination sector. The MSN-RO high-pressure pump range integrates proven features from existing Sulzer designs with multiple enhancements to optimize both capital and operating costs.

In February 2021, Wilo Middle East, a global premium manufacturer of pumps and systems, acquired PumpsPro, a renowned pump solution service provider under Direct Trade House International LLC (DTHI). The acquisition seeks to strengthen Wilo Middle East?s position as a solution provider in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Intensifying Water Projects Across the Middle East and Africa

It is primarily because wastewater is the only natural resource that proliferates with the rising population in urban areas. Moreover, the Saudi Arabian ministry of water, environment, and agriculture has declared to set up three wastewater treatment projects in the cities of Jeddah and Dammam, besides the northern border region. The total length of the three wastewater transmission pipelines would be more than 1,400km. Thus, these projects are likely to maximize the adoption of centrifugal pumps in the coming years.

The government across Middle-East and Africa(MEA) region is increasingly investing in projects that are linked to the exploration of new water sources and wastewater treatment. As such, water for more than 2 billion hectares of agricultural land has been provided across the region. Further, Gulf countries are increasingly investing in the development of alternative water resources, including seawater desalination and reuse of wastewater, accompanied by investment in the development of distribution networks and sanitation services.

