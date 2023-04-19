India Mobile Application Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

The most recent research study on the global “India Mobile Application Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Mobile applications are different types of software designed to run on smartphones, tablets, and computers. The mobile application market is expanding rapidly, and this trend is expected to accelerate in the future with the introduction of various applications in different segments. In terms of mobile application installations, India has the second-largest market globally.

In 2021, the most-downloaded app categories in India were games, social media, health and hygiene, and entertainment. The total number of mobile applications downloaded in India was 24.27 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach 92.55 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.81% during the 2021-2026 period. Some of the popular apps in India include YouTube, WhatsApp Messenger, and Facebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mobile application market in India. In April 2020, India’s spending on entertainment apps increased by more than 22%, resulting in a 47% increase in over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions and a 26% rise in revenue for OTT platforms. In June 2020, the government blocked 59 mobile apps, most of which were either of Chinese origin or were marketed or distributed by entities based in that country.

Mobile wallets are considered to be one of the most popular payment options due to their numerous benefits, which is a market driver. At present, one of the most popular trends is the development of apps that support wearable technology. Many businesses have opted for the development of a mobile enterprise app for their companies.

However, there are key deterrents to the growth of the market. Organizations are investing considerable amounts of money to develop applications because the apps that are available are not completely reliable and are expensive. Smartphones are the main targets for cyber crimes, virus attacks, and other similar illegal practices.

