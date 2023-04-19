India Credit Card Market Investors Anticipate Record-Breaking Returns in The Coming Years

The most recent research study on the global “India Credit Card Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Credit cards are one of the earliest forms of cashless transactions that allow cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services from merchants that accept card payments. The credit limit is determined based on customers’ credit score, history, and income. The credit card market is smaller than that of the debit card. In India, major players in the market include commercial banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, as well as international firms such as American Express and City Bank.

The total value of credit card transactions in India is expected to reach INR 51.72 trillion by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.22% during the FY 2022-2027 period. The volume of credit card transactions is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 26.43% during the same forecast period. In FY 2021, there was a significant increase in the value of credit card transactions due to a surge in the number of transactions per credit card and cardholders. The banking system reported over 1.2 million new credit card additions in November 2021.

The credit card market can be segmented based on the type of lenders. It is dominated by private banks, which have approximately 70% share in total credit card balances. The share of cards issued by private banks slowed down during the first two quarters of FY 2021 but showed a sharp growth during the last two quarters of FY 2021 and in the second and third quarter of FY 2022. It is expected to continue developing in the next few years. The share of new card originations of private banks increased in the third and fourth quarter of FY 2021 compared to the same quarters of FY 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the credit card market in India. On one hand, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of emergency services to adopt digital payment systems, ensuring the safety of contactless transactions. As a result, transactions increased to some extent. However, reduced international travel due to restrictions imposed during the 2020-2021 period negatively impacted credit card usage during that time. To attract customers and attain a competitive and robust future for the credit card market, various cost management strategies need to be adopted by issuers as revenue levers are likely to be hard to pull given that several customers are unwilling to use credit cards frequently.

