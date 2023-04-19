Telematics Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2030s

Telematics technology has gained significant traction in recent years, with its increasing usage across various sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and government. Telematics is used in the automotive industry for vehicle tracking and monitoring, infotainment, and usage-based insurance (UBI). The healthcare sector utilizes it to expedite diagnosis and augment treatment quality and processes. Similarly, the government sector employs telematics technology for developing smarter cities and maintenance.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telematics-market-2014-2022/QI042

The global Telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% (2017-2022), leading to global revenue of USD 233.24 billion by 2022. The automotive telematics segment is expected to grow as automakers and fleet managers adopt the technology to minimize fuel waste and facilitate data management for the smooth functioning of fleets and connected cars. Almost 80-85% of telematics solutions and devices, including infotainment, solutions, and aftermarket solutions (UBI), cater to the automotive industry.

The healthcare telematics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% (2017-2022). The usage of telematics in the individual (consumer) healthcare segment is expected to increase at a faster pace compared to the commercial segment. The market is also starting to witness growing demand for telemedicine applications used by health professionals for remote consultation and collaborative medical assistance.

Telematics revenue generated from the government sector is expected to witness high growth. Government agencies need to monitor and eliminate unauthorized behavior and violation of driving rules through real-time vehicle tracking.

The key growth factors driving the adoption of telematics technology include the increasing requirement to track vehicles on a real-time basis and observe drivers’ behavior (monitoring health and temperament while driving) coupled with rising demand for onboard infotainment. Additionally, the requirement of vehicle owners to avail tailor-made auto insurance premiums and that of insurers to accurately evaluate accidental damages and minimize fraud, through analysis of driving data, is contributing to the rising adoption of telematics-based insurance or UBI.

However, lack of awareness among individual car owners and resistance about the additional expenditure related to the installation of new devices in old cars or vehicles remains a challenge to the growth of the telematics market. Many vehicle owners have concerns regarding their privacy and prefer not to let UBI companies track their daily movements. Challenging economic conditions, low internet penetration, and poor technology infrastructure in some regions also play a significant role in restricting telematics penetration, particularly in African countries.

Some of the major players in the telematics market are OCTO Telematics, AirIQ, Mix Telematics, TomTom, Airbiquity Inc., Cisco, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare.

The report covers an overview of the global telematics market, historical, current, and forecasted market size data for various sectors such as global automotive telematics, usage-based insurance, infotainment, healthcare telematics, and others. It also includes regional market size data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, analysis of stakeholders and technology ecosystem in telematics for different segments, qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the global telematics market, and analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major public and private players operating in the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/telematics-market-2014-2022/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?