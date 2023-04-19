China Blockchain Technology Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

The China Blockchain Technology market has been witnessing tremendous growth in recent years. With the increasing adoption of e-wallets in the country, the demand for Blockchain technology has also been rising. The Chinese government has recognized the potential of Blockchain and has been taking initiatives to promote its development. The government’s backing of a Blockchain fund worth USD 1 billion is a testament to its commitment to the technology.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-blockchain-technology-market/QI042

The Chinese market has been leading in Blockchain patent applications, with more than half of the 406 Blockchain-related patent applications coming from China, as per the database from the World Intellectual Property Organization. Local governments in China are also showing a keen interest in investing in Blockchain-related programs that can benefit startups.

The application of Blockchain technology in various domains like mobile payments, supply chain management, and travel bookings is expected to drive the growth of the Blockchain market in China. Mobile payments have become the preferred mode of payment in China, with 90% to 100% of transactions taking place through mobile payments. Additionally, 65% of Chinese tourists are willing to pay through their mobile phones during their overseas travel, increasing the chance of data conspiracy, which makes Blockchain technology all the more necessary.

However, there are certain threats to the growth of Blockchain in China, such as lack of understanding of the technology, which is a significant factor restraining its adoption. Moreover, the Central Bank of China has announced ICO as an illegal method of raising funds, causing Blockchain projects and start-ups to refund all the Bitcoins and Ethereum they had accumulated during ICO campaigns to protect investors.

The major players operating in the China Blockchain Technology market include Microsoft Corporation and Deloitte. The report provides an overview of the China Blockchain Technology market, its current and forecasted market size data, and its segments by industry, including banking and financial services, insurance, supply chain, healthcare, and others. The report also covers market trends, drivers and challenges, and company profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China Blockchain Technology market and its growth potential. It helps businesses and investors gain a broad understanding of the market and its segments, region-specific drivers and challenges, and significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, allowing them to make informed investment decisions.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/china-blockchain-technology-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?