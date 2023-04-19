EU5 Blockchain Technology Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2030

The most recent research study on the global “EU5 Blockchain Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Blockchain technology is a continuously growing list of blocks that are linked and secured using cryptography, with each new block connected to the previous block via a cryptographic hash. In the EU5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), the European Commission has invested a significant amount in Blockchain-related projects, and the European Union is expected to increase its Blockchain investment from EUR 83 million in 2018 to EUR 340 million by 2020. The EU has already invested more than USD 6 million in startups working with Blockchain technology, and a European Blockchain observatory and forum hub has been created to monitor existing Blockchain initiatives, trends, and potential risks.

In terms of key growth factors, the European Commission has liberalized regulations and created a new task force to develop Blockchain expertise, which is expected to drive the market in this region. The EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum was also launched in February 2018 to bring together various sectors to develop new use cases for Blockchain and highlight the key benefits of Blockchain initiatives.

However, the lack of public decision-making and the decentralized characteristics of Blockchain technology clash with European regulations on personal data protection, hindering the adoption of the technology. Key players in the EU5 countries include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services.

The report covers the current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 Blockchain technology market, as well as for the segments of the market by industry, including BFS (Banking and Financial services), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, and others. It also provides an analysis of market trends, drivers, and challenges, as well as company profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report also includes information on the North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa Blockchain technology markets, including market size, Y-O-Y growth, market players analysis, and opportunity outlook. It discusses market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for each region and/or country.

