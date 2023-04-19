United States Blockchain Technology Market Expected to Outperform Previous Projections Through 2030

The most recent research study on the global “United States Blockchain Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report discusses the Blockchain technology market in different regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In North America, the U.S. is expected to hold more than half of the Blockchain technology market and register double-digit growth during the forecasted period. The country is expected to spend heavily on Blockchain technology in the banking and financial services sector, and various states are advancing towards the legalization of Bitcoin, which is expected to drive the market. However, the lack of technical skill and legacy systems in the country hinders the market growth.

In Latin America, the Blockchain technology market is expected to grow due to the rising adoption of digital payments and the increasing penetration of smartphones. In Europe, the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 4.3 Bn by 2023. The region dominates the insurance market, and major insurance companies are taking up Blockchain initiatives to provide faster and secure services to clients.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (54%) during the forecasted years and earn a revenue of USD 4.59 Bn by 2023. Supply chain management led the market in 2017, with IBM being one of the leading Blockchain consulting firms to initiate the application of Blockchain technology in China with supply chain trials.

The report provides an overview of the Blockchain technology market in each region, the current and forecasted market size data for different segments, market trends, drivers and challenges affecting the market, and an analysis of major players operating in the market. It also provides market opportunities, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts. The report aims to provide a broad understanding of the Blockchain technology market and its segments, region-specific drivers and challenges, and significant competitors’ business and market dynamics.

