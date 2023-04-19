Longhole Drill Rigs Market Size Poised To Exceed US$ Mn By 2032 | Epiroc, DRILL PANGOLIN

The Longhole Drill Rigs Market presents a wealth of opportunities for businesses willing to invest in the right segments. By analyzing the market by Segmentation type [Electro-hydraulic, Fully Automated ] and application type[Underground Mining, Tunnels], and leveraging accurate calculations and forecasts for sales, businesses can gain a competitive edge and position themselves for success in the years ahead.

Longhole Drills are capable of drilling ?,89-216 mm holes up to 100 meters in length using 3??? to 8??? ITH hammers in mechanized and automated underground mining operations.

The global market for Longhole Drill Rigs is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Longhole Drill Rigs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Longhole Drill Rigs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Longhole Drill Rigs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Longhole Drill Rigs market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Longhole Drill Rigs players cover Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, Epiroc, DRILL PANGOLIN, CQMS Razer and Minnovare (Hexagon), etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global Longhole Drill Rigs market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global Longhole Drill Rigs market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the Longhole Drill Rigs market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions and volume in K Units.

Market Segmentation:

The study segments the Longhole Drill Rigs market and forecasts the market size by Type (Electro-hydraulic, Fully Automated and Others), by Application (Underground Mining, Tunnels and Others,), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation by type

Electro-hydraulic

Fully Automated

Others

Segmentation by application

Underground Mining

Tunnels

Others

Segmentation by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Major companies covered

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions

Epiroc

DRILL PANGOLIN

CQMS Razer

Minnovare (Hexagon)

GHH Fahrzeuge

Putzmeister Group

Kaishan Mechanical & Electrical Equipment

Derui Mining Machinery

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Longhole Drill Rigs, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Longhole Drill Rigs market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Longhole Drill Rigs market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Longhole Drill Rigs sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Longhole Drill Rigs sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Longhole Drill Rigs market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, Epiroc, DRILL PANGOLIN, CQMS Razer, Minnovare (Hexagon), GHH Fahrzeuge, Putzmeister Group, Kaishan Mechanical & Electrical Equipment and Derui Mining Machinery, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

