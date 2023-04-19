Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market Upcoming Developments to Fuel Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The report discusses the use of blockchain technology in recording Bitcoin transactions through a global network of computers. It describes how each new block is connected to the previous block using cryptography to form a continuously growing list of secure and linked blocks. The report focuses on the growth potential of the blockchain technology market in different regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific has the highest potential for growth in the blockchain technology market, with an expected CAGR of 54% from 2018-2023, and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.59 billion by 2023. The region is witnessing the fastest adoption of blockchain technology, driven by the implementation of new business models and increased use of e-wallets in China.

Supply chain management and banking and financial services are identified as the key industries driving the blockchain technology market in the Asia-Pacific region. The report highlights IBM as one of the leading blockchain consulting firms to have initiated the application of blockchain technology in China with supply chain trials.

The report identifies some key growth factors for the Asia-Pacific blockchain technology market, such as the dynamic ground to implement new business models and increased use of e-wallets. However, there are also threats and challenges to blockchain technology adoption in the region, such as recent regulations on blockchain technology in China.

The report provides an overview of the market size, market trends, market drivers and challenges, and the current and forecasted regional market size data for the blockchain technology market in different regions, such as Europe, North America, and Latin America. The report also analyzes the company profiles of major players operating in the market, such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini. The report is intended to help businesses gain a broad understanding of the blockchain technology market and its segments and recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, thereby responding accordingly.

