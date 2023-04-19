Europe Blockchain Technology Market Massive Growth Predicted for Market During Forecast Period 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Europe Blockchain Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Blockchain technology is a continuously growing list of blocks (records) that are linked and secured using cryptography. Each new block created is connected to the previous block via a cryptographic Hash. Europe is the second most significant player in the Blockchain technology market, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 4.3 billion by 2023.

Europe has taken up the Blockchain initiative to provide faster and secured services to its clients, with five major European insurance companies leading the way. Additionally, European banking is attempting to shift trade finance to Blockchain platforms. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is expected to promote Blockchain technology to overcome barriers and ease cross-border payments.

The EU5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) dominate the market because of digitalization and early adoption of Blockchain technology. Retail customers are now preferring digital platforms for making purchases/payments, and retailers are looking to adopt Blockchain technology to secure and streamline processes.

However, the decentralized characteristic of Blockchain technology clashes with European regulations on personal data protection, hindering its adoption in the region. Major players in the region include Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini.

