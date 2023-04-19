Latin America Blockchain Technology Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

Blockchain technology is a continuously growing list of blocks that are linked and secured using cryptography. In Latin America, the blockchain technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% (2018-2023) and generate a global revenue of USD 0.51 billion by 2023. Start-ups such as Ripio and BITSO are making progress towards providing better customer services using blockchain technology. The Latin American banks are trying to find an alternative banking system to move away from traditional banking. IBM has joined hands with Walmart to use blockchain technology in the supply chain to ensure food safety in pork and Mexican mangoes.

The market size data for the Latin America Blockchain technology market is available in the report, along with the segments of the market by industries such as Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Insurance, Supply Chain, Healthcare, and others. The report provides an overview of the Latin America Blockchain technology market, market trends, market drivers and challenges, and current and forecasted regional market size data for Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of LATAM. The report also includes an analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

Key growth factors include the use of Bitcoin to attract businesses and expand the existing number of firms, and the use of Blockchain technology to solve food security problems. Latin America faces the problem of food security, and the players in this region started using Blockchain technology to solve this problem. Lack of awareness among bankers about the technology is a serious problem, and the key players in the market include BITSO, Microsoft Corporation, Ripio, Bitinka, and RSk Labs.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

