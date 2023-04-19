Data Sheet on Digital Gaming Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Data Sheet on Digital Gaming Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The global digital gaming industry, consisting of PCs, mobiles, and consoles, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.98% during the forecast period of 2018-2023 and is expected to reach a value of USD 323.91 Billion. The mobile gaming segment is the fastest-growing, followed by console games and PC games, due to low entry barriers and the widespread adoption of smartphones and the internet.

Digital distribution methods have made it easier for players to access their games, and emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have made the experience more immersive. However, slow internet speeds and regulatory policies in some countries can hinder the growth of the market.

Despite these challenges, the global gaming market is expected to experience positive growth due to higher disposable incomes and an increase in the number of gamers worldwide. Market players such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, and Ubisoft cater to the global digital gaming market.

The report provides information on market opportunities, CAGR growth rates, competition, new technology innovations, market player analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts in various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

