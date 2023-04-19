Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the largest digital gaming market in the world, with China being the biggest contributor to its growth. The popularity of digital games in the region is growing rapidly, particularly for the youth. The Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% leading to a massive revenue of USD 241.56 Billion by 2023. The market in this region is diverse, with preferences for all gaming platforms – PCs, mobiles, and consoles.

Mobile games are the fastest-growing segment, and the biggest revenue generator, particularly in China and India. However, PC and console gaming are also highly preferred. PC gaming is popular in the region, particularly in Korea, where there are dedicated gaming rooms called PC bangs. Console gaming is also picking up in the region, and is expected to see stable growth. Major companies in the region, such as Sega and NAMCO in Japan, contribute hugely to PC gaming revenues.

The rise in disposable income of people in the region is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games, thereby increasing adoption and usage. Government support is also a significant growth factor, as digital gaming has become a significant part of the region’s digital economies.

Internet penetration and speed are not the same in all the countries in the region, and low internet penetration and speed in some regions negatively impact the growth of the market. Regulatory bodies in certain countries like China and Japan can also inhibit the growth of the market as they pursue regulatory measures to control perceived gaming addictions.

Key players in the Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming market include Tencent Games, Nintendo, Gung-ho Online, and Dhruva Interactive.

The report covers the Asia-Pacific Digital Gaming market and its segmentations by platforms (PC games, mobile games, and console games), by revenue models (freemium, pay to play, advertising), and by genres (shooter, role-play action, sports, strategy, others). It provides an analysis of the value chain of games, distribution channel analysis of games, historical, current and forecasted market size data, market trends, and qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the market. The report also includes analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms (India, China, Japan, South Korea), and profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, and future forecasts for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

