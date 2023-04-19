EU5 Digital Gaming Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The most recent research study on the global “EU5 Digital Gaming Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The EU5 region (which includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) is a prominent market for digital gaming. Digital games are popular among people of all ages in this region and are seen as a way to spend leisure time while also stimulating the imagination and staying mentally fit. The EU5 Digital Gaming market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023, with console gaming being the most preferred platform, followed by mobile and PC gaming.

The region has a strong economic backbone and government support, with countries like France and Germany recognized worldwide for their expertise in the video game industry. The region’s robust gaming infrastructure includes over 80% internet penetration and over 65% smartphone penetration among mobile users.

The EU5 Digital Gaming market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games, with mobile and console gaming being significant revenue generators. High disposable income of the people and government support, such as the French government’s initiative to regulate and recognize eSports as a gaming segment, are key drivers for the growth of the digital games market in the EU5 region.

However, the recent political turmoil such as Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc., poses a threat to the industry, with many gaming companies planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from EU, which could disrupt the growth of the gaming industry. The key players in the EU5 Digital Gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Sony, and Dhruva Interactive.

The report covers the historical, current and forecasted market size data for the EU5 Digital Gaming market, the segments of the market by platforms, revenue models, and genres, market trends, drivers and challenges, analysis of spending for segmentation by platforms, and profiles of major players operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts, etc. for various regions and countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

