Europe Digital Gaming Market Massive Growth Expected for Market During Forecast Period 2030

Europe is projected to be one of the leading digital gaming markets globally. Digital games have always been a popular means of entertainment for people in the region. Mobile gaming is increasingly becoming popular in the region, where console gaming generates the maximum revenue. Despite the expected cannibalization of market shares of console and PC gaming to some extent, console games are predicted to generate the most revenues throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The Europe Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, leading to a revenue of USD 30.41 Billion by 2023.

Europe has a strong digital gaming market, with preferences for all gaming platforms, including PC, mobile, and console gaming. Console gaming generated most of the digital game revenues in 2017, followed by PC and mobile gaming. Console gaming in Europe is fueled by higher disposable income of gamers compared to other developing regions of the world. While mobile gaming is expected to have an increase in market share in the forecasted years, Western Europe and Eastern Europe have had slower adoptions of mobile gaming so far. Thus, the growth rate for mobile games in this region is expected to be higher than that for PC games.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, console games are the fastest-growing segment and the biggest revenue generator for 2017.

By countries, the market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of Europe, with EU5 being the highest revenue-generator among the two.

The key growth factors of the Europe Digital Gaming market include funding in European gaming firms, particularly by Chinese acquirers. Most of the largest games mergers and acquisitions in the last five years were European targets acquired by Chinese companies. Additionally, there has been a hike in wages in most European countries, which acts as a definite boost to the gaming industry. Therefore, the rise in affordability of the people of the region is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years, thereby increasing the adoption of digital gaming.

However, the recent political turmoils like the Eurozone Crisis, Brexit, etc., pose threats to the industry. Many gaming companies are planning to relocate to other politically stable areas from the EU, which disrupts the growth of the gaming industry.

The key players in the Europe Digital Gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, among others.

This report provides an overview of the Europe Digital Gaming market, different business models in digital games, analysis of the value chain of games, and distribution channel analysis of games. It also provides historical, current and forecasted market size data for PC games Market, Mobile Games market and Console Games market, Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising models market, Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others genres market, and countries (EU5 and Rest of Europe) market size data for Digital Gaming Market segmentations (By platforms- PC, Console, Mobile, by revenue models- Freemium, Pay to play, Advertising, By genres- Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others).

