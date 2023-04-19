Alexa
Kershaw wins No. 200 in style as Dodgers blank Mets 5-0

By DOUG PADILLA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/04/19 13:14
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday,...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday,...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday...
Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez, left, hits a two-run home run as New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido watches during the first inning of a baseball ga...
Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez gestures as he scores after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New Y...
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the fifth inning of a baseball ...
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Ap...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw delivered a vintage performance for his 200th win, pitching seven splendid innings of three-hit ball as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday night.

J.D. Martinez homered twice and drove in four runs, finishing with four hits to help the Dodgers stop New York's five-game winning streak.

Kershaw (3-1) struck out nine to pass Mickey Lolich for 22nd place on the career list with 2,833 strikeouts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner improved to 200-88 in 405 games (402 starts) over 16 major league seasons — the best winning percentage among the 117 pitchers to win 200 games.

The only one of them with a lower career ERA than Kershaw is Hall of Famer Walter Johnson.