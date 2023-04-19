Heavy 3-day rain front coming to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A heavy rain front is expected to arrive today (April 19) in Taiwan and is forecast to last for three days.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) predicted there will be short-term showers or thunderstorms in the western half of Taiwan as a weather front approaches. Chen said that as the front hovers over Taiwan on Thursday (April 20), precipitation will increase and become more widespread with localized heavy rain or short-term torrential rains likely in the western half and northeast of the country.

Chen said that as the front approaches, in addition to brief showers or thunderstorms in the western half of the country, there is also a chance of localized heavy rain in mountainous areas.



Precipitation forecast for Wednesday through Monday (April 19-24). (CWB image)

The meteorologist forecast the front will loiter over the country on Thursday and Friday (April 21), with the rain more intense and widespread on Thursday.

There will be localized heavy rains or short-term torrential rains in the western half and northeast, and brief showers or thunderstorms in other areas. On Friday, Chen said there will be brief showers or thunderstorms in central, southern, eastern, and southeastern Taiwan, while other areas will likely see localized rainfall.

Chen said the weather will gradually stabilize on Saturday and Sunday (April 22-23), with localized short-term rains in northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan. On Monday (April 24), the weather will be stable, with partly cloudy to sunny skies across the country and brief showers in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

Another front is expected to arrive on Tuesday (April 25) and the northeast winds will strengthen. Localized, brief rains are likely in the northern and eastern parts of the country.