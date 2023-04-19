S Korea president 'absolutely opposes' use of force to change Taiwan status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president of South Korea said he “absolutely opposes” any attempt to change the status quo around Taiwan by force, in a departure from language he has previously used to describe the issue.

"After all, these tensions occurred because of the attempts to change the status quo by force, and we together with the international community absolutely oppose such a change," President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday (April 18), per Reuters. "The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue," he said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet provided comment.

In a November 2022 interview with Reuters, Yoon said he was firmly opposed to any attempt to change the status quo “unilaterally,” in contrast with his most recent comments. Despite the change, Northeast Asian security expert and North Korea scholar Denny Roy told Taiwan News he believes there is little difference between opposing a unilateral change of the status quo and opposing changing the status quo by military force.

“One could argue Yoon is subtly expressing disapproval of China’s recent military exercises by specifically mentioning ‘military force,'" Roy said, but added “that interpretation assumes a lot of message discipline from Yoon.”

Yoon has sent mixed signals on his approach to China relations in the past, campaigning on increasing U.S. missile deployments to the country, but declining to meet with then U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Seoul following her controversial visit to Taiwan. Given China is South Korea’s biggest trade partner, increasingly tense relations with North Korea, and a stated interest in maintaining a rules and norms based international order, South Korea has many competing regional interests to deal with as tensions mount over Taiwan.

The South Korean leader made the comments ahead of a visit to the U.S. next week in which he will meet U.S. President Joe Biden, and is expected to discuss bi-lateral efforts to contain the nuclear threat from North Korea. When asked if Japan should be included in a regional alliance for nuclear planning, Yoon said he did not oppose the idea, but would focus on bi-lateral initiatives with the U.S. first.

In regards to the historic North-South Korean summits held between the countries’ leaders in 2018, Yoon said that relations have since soured. "They used those talks ahead of elections, but ultimately inter-Korean relations were always back to square one," Yoon said.

Yoon also said his country may extend support for Ukraine beyond its current economic and humanitarian efforts. "If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support," Yoon said.

South Korea has tempered its opposition to the Ukraine war so far due to Russian companies operating in the country and a perceived moderating influence Moscow has on North Korea, per Reuters.