European Commission president warns China against using force in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (April 18) warned China not to use force against Taiwan.

During a speech at the European Parliament, von der Leyen said the European Union (EU) can carve out its own approach to China, while leaving space for cooperation with partner nations. She said this starts with a "shared and very clear-eyed picture of the risks and the opportunities in our engagement with China."

She added it is important to acknowledge the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) actions have "now caught up with its stated ambitions and the hardening of China's overall strategic posture over the last years." She then cited increased military activity in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and at the border with India as examples of actions that impact the EU's partners.

Von der Leyen said the EU continues to adhere to its "one China" policy, and has been consistent in urging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. "We stand strongly against any unilateral change of the status quo, in particular by the use of force."

The latter statement drew applause from the chamber.

Also during the plenary session, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said the organization's strategy towards China must contain the four key elements: "Values, economic security, Taiwan, and Ukraine." When it comes to Taiwan, Borrell said "Taiwan is crucial for Europe" for three reasons:

Strategic importance of the Taiwan Strait, especially for trade. Military action against Taiwan should not only be rejected because it would be immoral, but also because it would have a serious economic impact on the EU, as Taiwan produces the most advanced semiconductors. If the EU wishes to be a geopolitical power, it must have a presence across the globe. "Taiwan is clearly part of our geostrategic perimeter to guarantee peace."

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the comments demonstrated a high level of concern among EU leadership for the security of the Taiwan Strait and the ministry was grateful for the support.

It added that it would continue to work with like-minded partners such as the EU to "safeguard shared democratic values so as to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and the region."