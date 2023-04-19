EU Promotes High-Quality Canned Peaches Through Product Presentation And Food Tasting Event

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 19 April 2023 - An exclusive Product Presentation and Food Tasting Event that took place on Wednesday 22nd February 2023 at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers Nightspot Ballroom (88 Dong Khoi St, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), in the framework of the EU financed campaign "Peach Flavors Asia".



People from the Horeca sector, distributors, chefs, coffee & bakery chain representatives, and journalists were able to taste the wonderful creations of chef Mr. Hai Dang with the superior quality of European canned peaches. People witnessed a live cooking show and were able to see the chef in action creating incredible and easy desserts. Naturally sweet with an amazing aroma, the desserts and refreshments with European canned peaches delighted the tasting pallet of the participants.



There was, also, a lucky draw, where participants had the opportunity to win a box full of European canned peaches to enjoy at home and enrich their daily nutritional habits.



The European-financed campaign "Peach Flavors Asia" aims to promote high-quality European canned peaches, that are produced with the best food safety standards, and reach as many consumers as possible, to increase product awareness, and offer them the opportunity to savor the exceptional taste of European products.



