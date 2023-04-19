United Airlines loses $194 million but sees 2Q turnaround

United Airlines said Tuesday that it lost $194 million in the first quarter but its revenue soared compared with last year, and the airline said consumer demand remains strong despite economic uncertainties.

United predicted that results in the April-through-June quarter will be slightly better than Wall Street expects.

Like Delta Air Lines, which reported financial results last week, United faces much higher costs for labor and fuel than it did a year ago. Both, however, were upbeat about strong ticket sales heading into the crucial summer travel season.

“We are watching the macroeconomic risks carefully, but demand remains strong, especially internationally, where we are growing at twice the domestic rate," CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement.

That matches data from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, which report that their private data shows bookings slowing in recent weeks for trips within the U.S., while international flights sell briskly.

Investors knew that United's first-quarter loss was coming — the airline warned last month that it would lose up to $1 per share in what is the weakest travel period of the year.

Chicago-based United's loss was much smaller than the $1.38 billion loss it reported in last year's first quarter, when travel was just starting to recover from the pandemic. United said that excluding one-time items, it would have lost 63 cents per share. That was slightly better than Wall Street's forecast of a loss of 73 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue jumped 51% to $11.43 billion, about in line with analysts' forecast of $11.42 billion.

United forecast that it will earn between $3.50 and $4 a share in the April-through-June quarter. The midpoint of that outlook is slightly higher than Wall Street’s forecast of $3.61 per share.