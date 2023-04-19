Alexa
Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

By Associated Press
2023/04/19 01:05
FILE - Working inside a nearly 18-foot-deep snow pit at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, from left, Shaun Joseph, Claudia Norman, Helena Middl...
FILE - Huge amounts of snow are seen after a series of storms blasted communities surrounding South Lake Tahoe, Calif. on Jan. 4, 2023. California Gov...
Sean de Guzman, right, snow survey manager for the Department of Water Resources, measures the snow with the help of DWR engineer Jacob Kollen for the...
FILE - Kenny Rybak shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Since December, 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospher...
FILE - In this frame grab from file video, scientists from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory fly over the Tuolumne River Basin of California's Sierra N...

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The winter that wouldn't quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.

The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn't expected to last long, but it was enough to require chain controls on some trans-Sierra highways and add to staggering snowfall totals left by an exceptional series of winter storms.

“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).

Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn't need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.

In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.

Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.