Glitch airfares appear on ANA Vietnam’s official website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Glitch” airfares occurred on All Nippon Airways (ANA) Vietnam’s official website on Monday night (April 17) listing super cheap prices for flights on certain routes, and ANA confirmed Tuesday that all the tickets that have been purchased from the website are valid.

ANA Vietnam made a mistake by listing the wrong prices for some flights on its official website Monday night, CNA reported. Some people browsing the site at the time took advantage of the fares, with some getting round-trip business class tickets from Jakarta to the U.S. and Canadian destinations for less than NT$10,000 (US$330) and first class round-trip tickets to the same destinations for NT$30,000.

However, some people were concerned that ANA might not own up to their mistake by nullifying these mistaken airfares.

However, ANA told the media on Tuesday that it had been notified by its headquarters that the tickets bought by people on Vietnam’s official website on Monday night are valid and purchasers can use them without problems, per CNA.