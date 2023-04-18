Exhibit at Taiwan International Water Week 2023 to Seize Global Opportunities for Sustainable Water Resources

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 18 April 2023 - Taiwan International Water Week (TIWW), organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will take place September 20th–22nd, 2023, at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. This event provides a professional platform for the water industry to showcase a range of comprehensive water solutions, encompassing upstream and downstream supply chains, to address critical global issues such as increasing droughts, floods, and the scarcity of clean drinking water due to climate change and extreme weather conditions. TIWW 2023 aligns with current global trends in water resource management and development, presenting exhibitors with unique opportunities to explore numerous business opportunities and create sustainable water environments.



The United Nations recently held a three-day Water Conference March 22nd–24th, 2023 in New York. This was the first time in 46 years after the first one was conducted in 1977. During the conference, delegates from around the world generated a Water Action Agenda containing 700 commitments and $300 billion USD in funding to address water issues, with potential socioeconomic and ecological gains of up to $1 trillion USD.



As water scarcity continues to threaten economic development, livelihood, agriculture, and industry, smart technology plays a vital role in developing water sustainability. TIWW 2023 focuses on six themes, namely "Reclaimed Water & Treatment," "Transport & Storage," "Smart Water Technology," "Water Purification Equipment & Drinking Water," "Process Control Technology & Automation," and "Water Environment & Other Services," which fully demonstrates the latest technologies, products, and trends across the water industry chain.



Not only does TIWW 2023 provide a B2B exhibition platform, it also hosts several featured events such as the opening ceremony, TIWW Tech Talk, international seminars, new product launches, one-on-one procurement meetings, and Live Tour. These events will provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to learn about the latest applications and trends regarding water reuse, treatment, and smart water management. In addition, attendees will have opportunities to meet potential customers and business partners, explore business opportunities, and expand their global market share during the show.



TIWW 2023 has attracted significant interest from various government authorities, including the Water Resources Agency, MOEA, and the Department of Water Resources of Taoyuan, and main industry associations such as the Functional Water Association of Taiwan and the Taiwan Environmental Manufacturers Association. Notable domestic heavyweights such as Industrial Technology Research Institute, LCY Group, and Ta-dee Chang Co., Ltd, have also signed up for the event. Additionally, the exhibition has received positive inquiries from international enterprises from Canada, Australia, and Singapore. Hence, this event is poised to be the most extensive exhibition compared to previous years.



Exhibit space applications for TIWW 2023 are now open. Companies applying to exhibit before May 31st can take advantage of a 15% early bird discount. If you are interested in showcasing your smart solutions, please apply to exhibit via the TIWW official website at http://www.taiwanintlwaterweek.com/en/ or contact the TIWW team at tiww@taitra.org.tw / 886-2-2725-5200 ext. 2858 & 2783 for more details.



