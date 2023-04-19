Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan shoemaker pledges NT$8 billion investment in India

Pou Chen to set up subsidiary making non-leather shoes in Tamil Nadu

By Juraj Tomek, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/04/19 09:25
Office of Tamil Nadu's chief minister. (Twitter photo) 

Office of Tamil Nadu's chief minister. (Twitter photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan shoemaker Pou Chen is to set up a non-leather footwear manufacturing unit after pledging to invest NT$8.42 billion (US$276 million) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Pou Chen, the global leader in contract shoe production, established a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tamil Nadu government. It will set up the factory through its subsidiary, High Glory Footwear.

The MOU outlines plans to supply vital infrastructure support, including electricity, water, telecom services, and road upgrades. Additionally, the MOU encompasses land allocation and tax subsidies to facilitate the project.

Investment is to be carried out in two phases over 12 years. The venture is expected to provide employment opportunities for more than 20,000 people.

Pou Chen's commitment follows in the footsteps of other footwear makers. Earlier this month, Taiwan-based shoe maker, Hong Fu Industrial Group, made a similar announcement on a NT$3.72 billion (US$122.17 million) investment at the same location.

Pou Chen previously said it cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant in Vietnam due to weak demand.
Pou Chen
india
Hong Fu
Tamil Nadu
MOU
shoes
industry

RELATED ARTICLES

TSMC Q1 earnings seen down 5% y/y, Q2 also looks tough
TSMC Q1 earnings seen down 5% y/y, Q2 also looks tough
2023/04/18 15:52
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to expand operations in Japan with special license
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to expand operations in Japan with special license
2023/04/14 11:22
Taiwan's food delivery riders protest lack of regulation, low pay
Taiwan's food delivery riders protest lack of regulation, low pay
2023/04/13 19:14
Taiwan responds to China's trade barrier allegations
Taiwan responds to China's trade barrier allegations
2023/04/12 20:37
China launches probe into Taiwan’s trade practices
China launches probe into Taiwan’s trade practices
2023/04/12 19:16