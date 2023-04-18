Taiwan to see unstable weather starting Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A front passing through Taiwan on Thursday (April 20) and Friday (April 21) will bring rain with chances of severe weather, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 18) that the weather will become unstable across Taiwan especially on Thursday, as the atmospheric environment will facilitate convection within the weather system. Should there be strong convection, there may be sudden downpours, thunder, and strong winds.

In west and northeast Taiwan, there will be showers or thunderstorms, as well as the chance of local heavy rain or short-term extremely heavy rain. East Taiwan may see sporadic rain or thunderstorms.

On Friday, as the front gradually moves south and away from Taiwan, rain will begin to wane, leaving central, south, and east Taiwan with short showers or thunderstorms. In north and northeast Taiwan, there may be sporadic rain.

On Saturday (April 22) and Sunday (April 23), a weak northeast wind will begin to blow. North and east Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in central and south Taiwan will see sporadic rain while other parts of the country will see cloudy skies.

The weather across Taiwan will be cloudy to sunny on Monday (April 24), with sporadic rain in mountainous areas. Another front will pass through Taiwan on Tuesday (March 25) while northeasterly winds will become stronger, which will drop temperatures slightly in north Taiwan and bring some rain in north and east Taiwan.

The effect of the northeasterly winds will continue on to April 26 and begin to weaken around April 27 and 28. East Taiwan and mountainous areas in north Taiwan may still see sporadic rain, but other areas will see cloudy to sunny skies.