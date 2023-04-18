Hiker loses vital signs after falling down mountainside in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A middle-aged female hiker suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) after she fell down the side of a mountain while climbing a mountain with a hiking group in Taoyuan District, Kaohsiung City on Monday morning (April 17).

According to the Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau, the bureau received a report at 10:20 a.m. that a 40-year-old woman surnamed Wang (王) was climbing the North Peak of Taguan Mountain (塔關山北峰) when she lost her footing and fell down a slope of about 30 meters deep, CNA reported. The fire bureau dispatched 17 people with seven vehicles and one canine officer to the scene.

According to the fire bureau, when the search and rescue team reached Wang, they found that she had no vital signs, and then proceeded to carry her down the mountain.

CTWANG reported that people who have climbed the North Peak of Taguan Mountain report that it is a high-risk trail route with precipitous terrain at some locations and did not recommend people to climb this route.