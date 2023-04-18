North America Loyalty Management Market From Local to Global: A Look at the Future of Products until 2031 | Bond Brand Loyalty Inc, Brierley+Partners

North America loyalty management market is expected to reach USD 3,379.63 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into two notable segments; customer loyalty and employee retention. Customer loyalty is sub segmented into by component and by type of analytics. By component is further sub segmented into exclusive discount/sales, membership point/rewards, customer specific offerings, special events, free products & services, cash back, loyalty cards and others. By type of analytics are further sub segmented into customer experience analytics, market basket analysis, social media analysis, customer segmentation, campaign management, data mining, predictive analytics and others. In 2018, customer loyalty is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with 56.4% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America loyalty management market based on deployment type is segmented into two notable segments; on-premises and on-demand. In 2018, on-premises segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, on-demand loyalty management market segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The North America loyalty management market based on organization size type is segmented into two small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2018, large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.9% and is expected to reach USD 1,137.37 million in 2025.

The North America loyalty management market based on vertical is segmented into seven notable segments; banking financial services and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others. In 2018, banking financial services and insurance segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share.

The North America loyalty management market based on type of offering capacity is segmented into six notable segments; technology platform capabilities, service delivery capabilities, loyalty strategy design, loyalty management, loyalty marketing and analytics and measurement. In 2018, loyalty management segment is expected to dominate the loyalty management market with highest market share and is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented 3 geographical regions;

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

North America loyalty management market competition by top players include –

Comarch SA dominated the loyalty management market accounting largest market share followed by AIMIA Inc., ICF Inc. Epsilon along with other players such as

Oracle

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

AIMIA Inc.

Comarch SA

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc

Brierley+Partners

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12348

