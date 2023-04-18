North America Data Center Interconnect Market Intersection of Health and Technology: Anticipating Products until 2031 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust

North America Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 4,207.91 Million by 2025 from USD 1,672.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The North America data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services. The product type is sub segmented into packet optical transport, packet optical networking, converged packet optical and packet switching networking. The service type is sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services is further sub segmented into training, consulting and integration and maintenance. The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 55.8% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements, enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services. On the other hand, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the market. The data center interconnect market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

The key market players for North America data center interconnect Market are listed below;

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The North America data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The North America data center interconnect market is segmented based on application into four notable segments system; workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources, server high availability cluster and real time disaster and business continuity.

The North America data center interconnect market is segmented based on end- user into four notable segments; communication server provider, CNPs/ICPs, government and enterprises. Enterprises are further sub segmented into banking and finance, utility and power, healthcare, retail and e- commerce, media and entertainment and others.

Based on geography, the North America data center interconnect market is segmented into geographical regions, such as

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America data center interconnect market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

