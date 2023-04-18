Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR of 4.10% from 2023 to 2033

The Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market is expected to reach at USD 3.43 billion by 2033, from USD 2.3 billion in 2023, and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period.

This Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market report provides information on recent market developments, trade regulations and regulations changes, import-export analysis, production analysis and value chain optimization, market players, market share, the impact of domestic, changes in market regulations, revenue pockets, category market growth, strategic market growth analysis, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the Nuclear Medicine Equipment market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The market has been segmented on the basis of cell type, and region.

Market Overview

Nuclear medicine equipment was designed to address diagnostic challenges. It uses a small number of radioactive materials to diagnose, control, or treat various diseases such as cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, etc. It is attributed to the fact it provides unique, non-invasive information on a molecular and cellular level. This information cannot be replicated by other imaging techniques.

The nuclear medicine equipment market is driven by the introduction, the prevalence of cancers, heart disorders, and neurological disorders as well as the increasing awareness of the importance of early detection of diseases. The market is also driven by the constant introduction of advanced products, investments in diagnostic imaging centers, and the development of radiotracers.

In addition, the rising prevalence of diseases among the geriatric populace, the durable product pipeline, and the increasing demand for nuclear medicine procedures in emerging markets are expected to drive market growth over the next few years. The nuclear medicine equipment market is hampered by the high cost of nuclear equipment and radiopharmaceuticals with a reduced half-life. Lack of data and evidence to support nuclear medicine’s ability to improve patient outcomes, as well as a lack of qualified physicians and radiologists, can all hinder the growth of the nuclear medicine equipment market.

North America is the leading nuclear medicine equipment market, thanks to its high rate of adoption. Europe and Asia Pacific are next, both due to their high rates of technological advancement.

Scope of the Report:

– Has this report considered the impact of COVID-19 on the market for Nuclear Medicine Equipment?

Yes. We have taken into account the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and their impact on global raw material prices and supply chains.

– How to determine who the main players are in the report?

In order to reveal the competitive landscape of the industry in a clear and concise manner, we analyze the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are active on the local level and that offer a lot of growth potential.

Find the list of key players in the Summary.

– What are the major data sources?

When compiling a report, both primary and secondary data sources are used.

The primary sources are interviews with key opinion leaders, industry experts, downstream distributors, and end-users (such as experienced frontline staff, directors, and CEOs), as well as interviews with downstream distributors and marketing executives.

Other secondary sources include annual and financial reports, public files, journals, etc. Third-party databases are also used by us.

– Is it possible for the report to be customized to meet the needs of the client?

Our customers can benefit from customized requirements that are multi-dimensional, deep, and of high quality. They will be able to grasp market opportunities precisely, easily confront market challenges, formulate proper market strategies, and act quickly.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.3 billion Revenue forecast by 2033 USD 3.43 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.10% Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

The competitive landscape of the Nuclear Medicine Equipment provides information by the competitor. Included are details such as company overview, financials of the company, revenue generated, potential market, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, and global presence. Also included are production sites, facilities and production capacities, product width and breadth, product launch, and application dominance. These data points are only relevant to companies that have a focus on Nuclear Medicine Equipment.

Key Market Players included in the Nuclear Medicine Equipment report:

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Digirad

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

DDD-Diagnostics A/S

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd

SurgicEye GmbH

CMR Naviscan Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Hybrid PET

SPECT

Planar scintigraphy systems

Segmentation by application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Segmentation by end users:

Hospitals

Imaging centers

Academic and research institutes

Others

