Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Market Size, Analysis: Ready To Fly On High Growth Trends

Global inhaled nitric oxide market was valued at USD 246.07 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 426.88 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide (iNO) is used to treat conditions such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary hypertension, and other respiratory disorders. It works by relaxing the smooth muscles in the walls of blood vessels, allowing for improved blood flow and oxygenation. For instance, respiratory disorders are a significant public health concern in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 65 million people globally have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is one of the leading respiratory disorders. In addition, the prevalence of asthma has increased by 12% in the past decade, affecting an estimated 334 million people worldwide, as per a study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal.

Furthermore, smoking is a significant risk factor for respiratory disorders, with over 1.1 billion people worldwide estimated to be smokers, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study. This further adds to the burden of respiratory diseases. In addition to this, air pollution is a leading cause of respiratory diseases and deaths globally. According to a report by the European Environment Agency, air pollution causes an estimated 400,000 premature deaths in Europe each year, making respiratory diseases one of the leading causes of death in the region.

The US is the largest producer and consumer in the global inhaled nitric oxide market, owing to the high prevalence of respiratory disorders, especially among the aging population. The Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the demand for iNO due to the increasing number of smokers and rising pollution levels. On the other hand, Japan is the major importer of iNO, while the United States, Germany, and France are the major exporters. The demand and supply gap for iNO has resulted in an increase in its price, which varies depending on the region and supplier.

In terms of pricing, the cost of iNO can range from $1,000 to $3,000 per day in the United States, while in Europe, it ranges from €500 to €1,500 per day.

The major players in the inhaled nitric oxide market include Air Liquide Healthcare, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Beyond Air. These companies have a significant market share due to their established distribution networks and large production capacities.

Analysis of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: By Systems, Applications, and End-User Segments

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a strong focus on the cylinder-based system, which is anticipated to dominate the market with more than 53% market share. This can be attributed to its widespread usage in the medical industry, its ease of use, and its portability, which makes it a popular choice for patients suffering from respiratory disorders.

In terms of application, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to capture more than 59% of the revenue share. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as ARDS, which require the use of inhaled nitric oxide for treatment. In addition, the growing awareness of the benefits of inhaled nitric oxide in the treatment of ARDS is expected to further drive the market growth.

Hospitals are expected to dominate the end-user segment of the inhaled nitric oxide market, capturing over 85% of the market share. This can be attributed to the widespread usage of inhaled nitric oxide in hospital settings for the treatment of respiratory disorders, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals who are trained to administer the drug

North America to Remain the Second Largest Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market with Over 36.8% Revenue Share

North America is a significant market for inhaled nitric oxide, holding a substantial revenue share of over 36.8% in 2022. The region is also a significant producer, accounting for approximately 35% of the global supply of inhaled nitric oxide. The demand for inhaled nitric oxide in North America is primarily driven by the prevalence of various respiratory diseases, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pulmonary hypertension, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

ARDS is a common respiratory disease that affects approximately 200,000 people each year in the United States alone. The disease is characterized by a sudden onset of respiratory failure, and it is associated with high morbidity and mortality rates. Inhaled nitric oxide has been shown to improve oxygenation in patients with ARDS by dilating pulmonary blood vessels and reducing pulmonary vascular resistance. As a result, the demand for inhaled nitric oxide in North America nitric oxide market is expected to increase significantly due to the rising prevalence of ARDS.

Pulmonary hypertension is another significant respiratory disease that affects approximately 1% of the US population. The disease is characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, which can lead to heart failure and death. Inhaled nitric oxide has been shown to improve pulmonary hemodynamics and exercise capacity in patients with pulmonary hypertension. As a result, the demand for inhaled nitric oxide in North America is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of pulmonary hypertension.

COPD is a chronic respiratory disease that affects approximately 16 million people in the United States. The disease is characterized by a persistent airflow limitation that is not fully reversible. Inhaled nitric oxide has been shown to improve lung function and reduce pulmonary hypertension in patients with COPD. As a result, the demand for inhaled nitric oxide in North America is expected to increase due to the rising prevalence of COPD.

Top 10 Players Hold 30% Share of Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market: Fragmented Market with Room for Growth and Competition

As per Astute Analytica’s analysis, the market for inhaled nitric oxide is highly fragmented, with the top 10 major players holding a cumulative market share of around 30%. Wherein, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals is dominating the global market with over 9% revenue share, which is followed by Air Liquide Healthcare. This indicates a highly competitive market with a large number of players, including both local and small-scale players.

Looking at the market share chart of the top players, it is evident that Air Liquide Healthcare, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Beyond Air are among the top players in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. These companies have been able to establish themselves as major players in the market due to factors such as their strong distribution networks, research and development capabilities, and focus on innovation and product development.

However, it is important to note that the market share of these top players is still relatively low, indicating that there is ample room for growth and competition in the market. Additionally, there are a number of smaller players in the market who are also able to compete effectively through their focus on niche markets, innovative products, and competitive pricing strategies.

One potential area of concern for companies in the inhaled nitric oxide market is the increasing regulatory scrutiny and cost pressures. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and reimbursement policies become more stringent, companies will need to focus on developing cost-effective products and establishing strong partnerships with healthcare providers to ensure continued growth and profitability.

