Gardening Equipment Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

Global gardening equipment market was valued at USD 67.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit market size of USD 110.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period, 2023–2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gardening-equipment-market

The global gardening equipment market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the rising popularity of home gardening, the increasing demand for landscaping services, and the adoption of smart gardening solutions. The growth in the market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing urbanization and population growth, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about the benefits of gardening for mental and physical health. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the growth of the market, as more people spent time at home and engaged in outdoor activities.

The gardening equipment market is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. Manufacturers are focused on developing innovative products with advanced features, such as robotic lawn mowers and smart irrigation systems, to meet the changing demands of consumers.

The current market scenario for gardening equipment is favorable, with the North American and European markets being the largest for gardening equipment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of gardening as a leisure activity and the rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly gardening practices.

The growing focus on green building is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for gardening equipment, as more people and businesses seek to incorporate green spaces into their properties. The use of gardening equipment, such as lawn mowers and trimmers, is expected to increase as property owners look to maintain their green spaces in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.

Top Trends in Global Gardening Equipment Market

Rise of online retail: Online sales of gardening equipment have been growing at a double-digit rate for the past few years. This trend is expected to continue, as more and more consumers purchase items online.

Popularity of cordless products: Battery-powered gardening equipment is becoming increasingly popular, as it offers homeowners convenience and flexibility. This trend is being driven by advances in battery technology, which have made cordless products more powerful and affordable.

Growth of the DIY market: Homeowners are becoming more confident in their ability to maintain their own gardens, and they are increasingly turning to do-it-yourself solutions. This trend is being driven by the availability of online information and support from companies like Global Gardens.

These trends are having a major impact on the way that the equipment is designed, manufactured, and sold. In order to stay ahead of the competition, companies need to be aware of these shifts in the market and adjust their strategies accordingly.

More than 30,401.96 thousand Units of Gardening Equipment Were Sold in 2022

According to the report by Astute Analytica, the sale of gardening equipment in 2022 reached 30,401.96 thousand Units globally, indicating a strong demand for such products. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of home gardening and landscaping, rising disposable income, and the adoption of smart gardening solutions.

Out of the total units sold, lawn mowers accounted for 5,345.55 thousand units, representing 17.5% of the total gardening equipment market. The growth in sales of lawn mowers can be attributed to the rising demand for easy-to-use and efficient gardening tools, especially among consumers who maintain large gardens or lawns.

The trimmers and edgers segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with sales of 7,561.24 thousand units, representing 24% of the total units sold in 2022. This segment includes products such as hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, and edgers, which are used for maintaining small to medium-sized lawns and gardens.

Water equipment, which includes products such as hoses, sprinklers, and irrigation systems, accounted for a significant market revenue in 2022. The growth in sales of water equipment can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient and sustainable water management solutions in gardening and landscaping.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/gardening-equipment-market

North America Contributes Over 34% Revenue to Global Gardening Equipment Market

In 2022, North America and Europe remained the largest gardening equipment market, with the United States and Germany being the top markets in each region, respectively. North America accounted for 34% of the market revenue, generating around USD 23.60 billion in 2022. The region also witnessed sales of around 10,135 thousand units, representing approximately 33% of the total units sold globally.

The growth in the North American market can be attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of home gardening, the increasing adoption of smart gardening solutions, and the expansion of the landscaping industry. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to the growth in sales of gardening equipment, as more people spent time at home and invested in outdoor activities.

Europe accounted for approximately 31% of the gardening equipment market revenue, generating around USD 21.23 billion in 2022. The region witnessed a sales of around 9,226 thousand units, representing approximately 30% of the total units sold globally. The growth in the European market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of gardening as a leisure activity, the expansion of the landscaping industry, and the rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable gardening solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of gardening as a leisure activity and the rising trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable gardening solutions. The region accounted for approximately 28% of the market revenue, generating around USD 19.5 billion in 2022. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing disposable income, the rising popularity of home gardening, and the expansion of the landscaping industry. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented Gardening Equipment Market is Slowly Moving Towards Consolidation

The gardening equipment market is currently in a state of flux. Several large companies have recently been acquired by private equity firms, and there is consolidation occurring within the industry. This consolidation is resulting in fewer choices for gardeners when it comes to gardening equipment. Some of the most prominent players in the global market are Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, LLC, Deere & Company, Excel Industries, Inc., Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Fiskars Brands, Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation

While this consolidation may be bad news for gardeners in the short-term, Astute Analytica predicts that it will ultimately lead to more innovation and better products in the long-term. Private equity firms typically invest in companies with good potential for growth, and this investment will spur companies to develop new and improved products.

In addition, the rise of online retail will continue to shape the gardening equipment market. Online retailers are able to offer lower prices than brick-and-mortar stores, and they often have a wider selection of products. As more gardeners turn to online shopping, companies will need to adapt their strategies accordingly.

The Toro Company acquired Left Hand Robotics, a developer of autonomous turf and snow management technology, in 2021 to strengthen its position in the market for autonomous outdoor maintenance solutions.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation was acquired by KPS Capital Partners in 2020, following the former’s bankruptcy filing. Briggs & Stratton is a leading manufacturer of gasoline-powered engines used in various outdoor equipment, including lawn mowers and garden tractors.

In 2021, Stanley Black & Decker, one of the leading players in the gardening equipment market, acquired the remaining 80% stake in MTD Holdings Inc., the parent company of MTD Products, to become the sole owner of the company.

In September 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation was acquired by KPS Capital Partners

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Deere & Company

Excel Industries, Inc.

Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Fiskars Brands, Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schiller Grounds Care

Stiga Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/gardening-equipment-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

More Report Here-