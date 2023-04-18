Quantum Measurement and Sensors Market Impressive Gains By 2023-2031

The global quantum measurement and sensors market is poised for robust growth in the coming years. According to recent reports, the market was valued at US$ 296.84 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 638.79 million by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.26% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

With advancements in quantum technology and increasing demand from various industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and defense, the market is set to witness sustained growth in the foreseeable future. In addition to the factors mentioned earlier, there are several other factors that are likely to contribute to market growth. One of the most significant factors is the increasing investments in quantum technology. Both public and private sector entities are investing heavily in quantum technology research and development, with a view to harnessing its potential in various applications. This is likely to drive the demand for quantum measurement and sensors, which are essential components of quantum technology systems.

Government funding is another key factor driving the growth of the quantum measurement and sensors market. Governments around the world are supporting quantum research and development initiatives through funding programs, grants, and other incentives. For instance, in the United States, the National Quantum Initiative Act was signed into law in 2018, which provides funding and support for quantum research and development. Similar initiatives have been launched in other countries as well, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The development of major projects in the quantum technology domain is also expected to drive the demand for quantum measurement and sensors. For example, the European Union has launched the Quantum Flagship program, which aims to accelerate the development of quantum technology in Europe. The program includes several major projects, such as the Quantum Internet Alliance and the Quantum Computing and Simulation Hub, which are expected to drive the demand for quantum measurement and sensors.

Analysis of the Quantum Measurement and Sensors Market by Components, Products, and Technology

The quantum measurement & sensor market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing investments in research and development, growing demand for quantum technology solutions across industries, and advancements in nanofabrication techniques.

Based on components, the advanced nanofab segment is expected to dominate the market with a market share of 39%. The use of advanced nanofabrication techniques enables the manufacturing of smaller and more sensitive quantum sensors, which are crucial for several applications, and the increasing investments in research and development of advanced nanofabrication techniques are expected to further drive the growth of this segment.

By product, magnetic sensors are expected to dominate the market with more than 40% revenue share. Their widespread use in various applications, such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing, is driving the growth of this segment in the Quantum Measurement & Sensor Market.

By technology, inertial sensing is expected to dominate the market with more than 24% market share. The increasing demand for highly accurate and sensitive inertial sensors in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and defense, is driving the growth of this segment.

Top Trends in the Global Quantum Measurement and Sensors Market

Advancements in nanofabrication techniques: The use of advanced nanofabrication techniques enables the manufacturing of smaller and more sensitive quantum sensors, which are crucial for several applications. The increasing investments in research and development of advanced nanofabrication techniques are expected to further drive the growth of this segment.

Growing demand for quantum sensors in the automotive industry: Magnetic sensors are widely used in various applications, including automotive, and their use in the industry enables the manufacturing of advanced safety and navigation systems. The increasing demand for electronic devices and the need for high-precision sensors in these devices are expected to further drive the growth of the quantum measurement and sensors market.

Expansion of the quantum technology ecosystem: The development of quantum measurement and sensor technology has led to the emergence of a new quantum technology ecosystem, including quantum software and hardware providers, quantum network infrastructure providers, and quantum security providers. The expansion of this ecosystem is expected to drive the growth of the quantum measurement and sensors market.

Rising demand for highly accurate and sensitive inertial sensors: Inertial sensors are used in various applications, including aerospace, automotive, and defense, and the increasing demand for highly accurate and sensitive inertial sensors in these industries is driving the growth of this segment.

Quantum Lidar: Revolutionizing Industries through Advanced Sensing Technologies

The growing demand for quantum measurement and sensors market in quantum lidar is a significant trend in the market, with the segment projected to generate a revenue of around US$ 47.24 million by 2031. Quantum lidar is a promising application of quantum technology, which has the potential to revolutionize various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and defense.

Quantum lidar is an advanced sensing technology that uses quantum measurement and sensor technology to detect and measure the properties of light. This enables the development of highly accurate and sensitive lidar systems that can be used for various applications such as autonomous driving, environmental monitoring, and remote sensing.

The demand for quantum measurement & sensor in quantum lidar is being driven by the increasing investments in quantum technology research and development, and the growing need for advanced sensing technologies across various industries. With the development of new materials and technologies, quantum lidar systems are becoming more accessible and affordable, which is expected to drive their adoption in the coming years.

Moreover, the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and the need for high-precision navigation systems is also driving the growth of the quantum lidar segment. Quantum lidar systems have the potential to provide highly accurate and reliable data for autonomous vehicles, enabling them to navigate safely and effectively

Competitive analysis: BASF and Keysight Technologies Hold over 23% Revenue Share

The global quantum measurement and sensors market is highly competitive, with numerous companies operating in the market to provide various products. Extensive research has revealed that big players in the market have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a foothold in the emerging market. Leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies to expand their product portfolio and customer base.

The cumulative market share of 5 major players in the market is close to 42.9%, indicating the presence of monopolistic competition in the market. This suggests that while there are numerous players in the market, a small number of companies dominate a significant portion of the market share. Wherein, BAE Systems, Keysight Technologies, Honeywell International Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, and Campbell Scientific Ltd. are the leading players.

BASF and Keysight Technologies are two of the leading players in the global quantum measurement and sensors market. BASF holds the largest market share in the industry, with over 12% of the market, followed closely by Keysight Technologies with over 10% of the market share.

BASF’s position as the largest player in the market is likely due to its extensive product offerings and significant investments in research and development. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and has been actively developing quantum technology solutions to address various environmental and societal challenges. This has helped the company establish a strong foothold in the market and maintain its position as the market leader.

Keysight Technologies, on the other hand, is a leading provider of electronic measurement solutions and has been a pioneer in the quantum measurement and sensor industry. The company has developed a wide range of innovative products and solutions for quantum research, enabling it to establish a strong market presence and gain a significant share of the market.

