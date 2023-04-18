Synthetic Leather Market To See Huge Growth By 2031

The global synthetic leather market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and animal-friendly materials, advancements in production technologies, and the versatility of synthetic leather across various industries. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 56.68 billion by 2031 up from US$ 31.85 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The Asia Pacific region, with its large number of manufacturers and suppliers, strong manufacturing infrastructure, and well-established supply chains, is expected to maintain its dominance in the synthetic leather market. Moreover, the growing demand for synthetic leather in the automotive, footwear, and fashion industries, along with the rising disposable incomes among consumers, will further fuel the market’s growth.

However, environmental concerns related to synthetic leather production, such as the use of petroleum-based chemicals and its non-biodegradable nature, pose challenges to the market. As a result, manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the sustainability and durability of synthetic leather and develop eco-friendly alternatives.

Top Challenges in the Global Synthetic Leather market

Environmental concerns: Synthetic leather is often made from petroleum-based materials, which are not sustainable and can have negative environmental impacts. As consumers become more aware of environmental issues, they may prefer to choose alternative materials that are more eco-friendly.

Quality concerns: Synthetic leather has been criticized for its lack of quality compared to genuine leather. While advances in technology have helped to improve the look and feel of synthetic leather, some consumers may still prefer the real thing.

Cost competition: Synthetic leather is often cheaper to produce than genuine leather, but there is strong competition in the market from other synthetic materials like polyester and nylon. To stay competitive, synthetic leather manufacturers may need to offer lower prices, which could impact their profitability.

Innovation: As the demand for synthetic leather market grows, there is a need for innovation to improve its properties and expand its applications. This requires significant investment in research and development, which may be a challenge for smaller manufacturers.

Regulatory compliance: Synthetic leather manufacturers need to comply with various regulations regarding product safety and environmental impact. This can be a challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises that may lack the resources to keep up with changing regulations.

Astute Analytica’s Findings of the Global Synthetic Leather Market

Largest Producer: China is currently the largest producer of synthetic leather, accounting for more than 50% of the global production capacity. Other major producers include South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India. In China, there are several large synthetic leather manufacturers such as Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, and Teijin, with production capacities ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 tons per year.

Major End Users: The major end users of synthetic leather include the footwear, automotive, and fashion industries. The footwear industry is the largest consumer of synthetic leather, accounting for more than 31% of the total demand. The automotive industry is another major user of synthetic leather with over 21% revenue share, particularly for car interiors. The fashion industry is also showing increasing interest in synthetic leather as a sustainable and ethical alternative to genuine leather.

Drivers: The demand for synthetic leather market is driven by several factors such as affordability, sustainability, and versatility. The growing demand for synthetic leather from the footwear and automotive industries is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. On the supply side, there are several large synthetic leather manufacturers in Asia, with China being the largest producer. The supply of synthetic leather is expected to remain stable in the near future, with several new players entering the market.

Competition from Natural Leather: Despite the growing demand for synthetic leather, natural leather remains a strong competitor in the market. Natural leather is often considered more luxurious and of higher quality than synthetic leather, which can make it more appealing to certain consumers. Additionally, natural leather is often preferred by the luxury fashion and furniture industries, which may not be as concerned with affordability or sustainability as other industries.

Global Production of Synthetic Leather to Exceed 34,663.14 million Sq. Meter

According Astute Analytica, global synthetic leather production in 2022 was accounted for 20,928.38 million Sq. Meter, with knitted or woven based synthetic leather accounting for over 64% of the total production. This suggests that the demand for knitted or woven based synthetic leather is high and likely to continue growing in the coming years.

The projected production in the global synthetic leather market for 2031 is 34,663.14 million Sq. Meter, which indicates a significant increase in the demand for synthetic leather. This growth could be attributed to several factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly materials, rising consumer awareness regarding animal cruelty, and the growing fashion industry.

Furthermore, the revenue generated by knitted or woven based synthetic leather in 2022 was around 20,289 million. This implies that there is a significant market for synthetic leather products, and manufacturers are likely to focus on producing more knitted or woven-based synthetic leather to meet the growing demand.

North America’s Booming Synthetic Leather Market to Capture More Than 27% Market Revenue

North America is the second-largest market for synthetic leather, accounting for over 27% of the revenue share. The US is the largest contributor to this market in the region, with a significant portion of the market share. Consumer preferences play a crucial role in driving the demand for synthetic leather products. In North America, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials, which has led to an increased demand for synthetic leather products as an alternative to traditional leather.

North America synthetic leather market has a robust manufacturing capacity for synthetic leather, with several major players in the market operating in the region. This has led to an increase in the supply of synthetic leather products, which has contributed to the growth of the market. The consumption of synthetic leather products in North America is on the rise, with the increasing popularity of synthetic leather products in various industries such as automotive, fashion, and footwear. The growing demand for synthetic leather products in these industries has further boosted the growth of the market.

The demand for synthetic leather products in North America is growing at a steady pace, and the supply of synthetic leather products is also increasing to meet this demand. This has led to a balanced market, with steady growth expected in the coming years. The US contribution to the synthetic leather market in North America is significant, thanks to the country’s robust manufacturing capacity, large consumer base, and growing demand for eco-friendly products.

