Taiwan reports 15 new cases of monkeypox

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday (April 18) 15 new confirmed cases of monkeypox (mpox), including 13 local cases and 2 imported cases, per PTS.

As for geographical distribution, 12 cases were reported in the north and 1 case in the south. The ages of those affected ranged from 20s to 40s, with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph glands, blisters, pustules, and rashes.

The two imported cases came from Malaysia and Japan, affecting one foreign national in his 20s in northern Taiwan, and a Taiwanese individual living in southern Taiwan in his 30s. Both individuals traveled overseas and developed symptoms after returning home.

According to the CDC, 19 high-risk contacts have received health education and are undergoing self-health monitoring for 21 days. Another 5 non-high-risk contacts have been given general health education and asked to pay attention to their own health condition.

The CDC reminded the public that there are still 4,837 mpox vaccines available for registration. Those eligible are requested to register on the mpox vaccination platform as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.

As of today, the CDC says a total of 40 mpox cases have been confirmed in Taiwan (31 local cases and 9 cases imported from abroad) since the disease was designated a Category 2 communicable disease on June 23, 2022.

Of this total, nine cases involved hospitalization with seven cases under self-health management at home, and the remaining 24 cases have recovered.