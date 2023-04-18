G7 foreign ministers reiterate support for Taiwan in communique

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a “Foreign Ministers’ Communique” published on Tuesday (April 18), the Group of Seven (G7) reaffirmed its support for Taiwan while condemning China for threats, coercion, intimidation, and use of force.

The communique was issued following French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial statements about Taiwan. He had told Politico in an interview that a crisis over Taiwan is not in Europeans’ “interest” and Europeans must not be “just America’s followers.”

The G7’s top diplomats met in Karuizawa, Japan ahead of the G7 Summit that will take place in Hiroshima in May. According to AP, the communique will be a template for global leaders to use during the event.

In the document, the foreign ministers wrote regarding China, “We remind China of the need to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force.” They added, “We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers declared peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as “an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community,” calling for a peaceful resolution of relevant issues.

“We support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, including in the World Health Assembly and WHO technical meetings, as a member where statehood is not a prerequisite and as an observer or guest where it is,” the communique read. “The international community should be able to benefit from the experience of all partners.”