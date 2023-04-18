How to pick up NT$6,000 Taiwan tax rebate at post offices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many post offices across Taiwan saw long lines on Monday (April 17) as the NT$6,000 (US$196) became available at post offices that day.

On April 6, the first wave of Taiwan's NT$6,000 tax surplus payments began in the form of direct bank deposits for those who had registered in advance on the Ministry of Finance's "NT$6,000 Universal Cash Payment" website. This was followed by the second wave of disbursements at ATMs starting on April 10.

Beginning on April 17, eligible residents who did not opt for these previous two options could go to their local post office to obtain the funds. Within the first 30 minutes of opening that day, 50,000 people rushed 1,298 post offices to pick up the cash handout, reported Business Today.

The following are instructions on picking up the tax rebates at the post office according to the Ministry of Finance.

Dates to pick up cash:

April 17 to October 31, during business hours Monday through Friday, with 280 branches open on Saturdays.

Parents of infants born between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can pick up the NT$6,000 rebate on behalf of their children before Jan. 31, 2024.

Documentation needed:

It should be noted that there are two methods for collecting the payment: picking it up in person and entrusting someone else to access it.

When picking up the money in person, people must present their National Health Insurance (NHI) card. Those who do not have an NHI card can present their ID card or residence certificate.

People can help their friends or relatives collect the funds on their behalf without the need for power of attorney. In this case, bring the person's NHI card along with their ID card or residence certificate.

Post office times and locations:

People who wish to receive the NT$6,000 from the post office can pick it up at the nearest county or city post office in Taiwan during business hours for "savings and remittances." For details on post office business hours and locations, please visit the Chunghwa Post Co. website.

Rationing based on last ID digit:

Be advised that for the first week (April 17-22) when the cash payments are available at the post office, distribution will be rationed based on the last digit of the ID card or residence certificate. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, only people whose ID card numbers or residence certificate numbers end in odd numbers can pick up the money.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, only people whose ID card numbers or residence certificates end in even numbers can obtain the payments.

However, if a person is over the age of 65 or disabled, they are not subject to these rationing guidelines.

Online alternative to waiting in line

People who want to save time by avoiding long lines at the post office can download the "Mobile Post Office" app from Google Play or Apple App Store to pick up a number ticket online. After downloading the app, click on "Universal Shared Cash for All" (全民共享普發現金) on the login page, enter "Post Office Cash Collection" (郵局領現), and click "Query Database" (查詢據點).

People can then check the nearby post office and the number of people waiting and then go to the counter based on the number ticket drawn online. The process of getting a number ticket online only takes "four simple steps," saving people the time of waiting in line by drawing a number ticket on the spot.