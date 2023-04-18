Alexa
Taiwan confident it can maintain relations with Paraguay after elections

Opposition candidate in April 30 election advocates switch to China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/18 16:51
The ruling Colorado Party's presidential candidate in Paraguay, Santiago Pena. (Facebook, santipenaPY photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even if the opposition wins the April 30 presidential and parliamentary elections in Paraguay, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is confident Taiwan can hold on to its only ally in South America, reports said Tuesday (April 18).

As recently as last week, opposition presidential candidate Efrain Alegre said his country would benefit from switching recognition to China, while ruling Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena promised to continue 66 years of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

No matter which party won the elections, MOFA was confident Taiwan could continue to cooperate with the new government, CNA reported. The relationship would not turn into a competition for funds, with Taipei trying to outbid Beijing in a form of dollar diplomacy, according to MOFA.

A break with Honduras in March left Taiwan with 13 official allies, with Guatemala and Belize the only countries in Central America still recognizing Taipei. Guatemala faces presidential and parliamentary elections on June 25.

Al Jazeera reported that Pena might play the United States and China off against each other. If Washington went ahead with corruption allegations against Paraguayan leaders, Pena might turn to China for support, though there were no signs at present that he would abandon Taiwan, the news service reported.
