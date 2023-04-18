Woman hit by car running red light at marked crosswalk in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pedestrian was hit by a car running a red light in South District, Taichung City last Wednesday (April 12), adding to the city’s notoriety for the high frequency of pedestrian hell incidents.

Video recorded by a surveillance camera near the scene showed a car hitting a woman crossing a street at a marked crosswalk at 7:28 p.m. on April 12, sending the pedestrian flying at least five meters, according to a police investigation, CNA reported.

The police said that the pedestrian surnamed Hsu (徐) suffered a concussion and bruises to her limbs as a result of the accident. She was sent to a local hospital, where she is still being treated. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Many traffic accidents involving pedestrians have occurred in Taichung City since the end of December last year, when a bus turning a corner ran into three members of an Iraqi family walking on a zebra crossing, resulting in the death of the mother and son.

City Councilor Chen Yu-jung (陳俞融) of the Democratic Progressive Party said that 49 people died in traffic accidents involving pedestrians in the city last year, which was the second highest among the country’s six special municipalities and he urged Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) to take action to improve pedestrian safety in the city and remove the city’s bad reputation as a pedestrian hell, per CNA.